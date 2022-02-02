Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

DDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DDL stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $960.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after buying an additional 6,834,666 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,317,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,303,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

