Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Short Interest Update

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 824,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 618,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDL. Zacks Investment Research cut Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

DDL traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,721. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $960.59 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

