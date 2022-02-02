DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

