Dorian LPG (LPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.09 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $486.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.24. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

