DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of DLY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. 127,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,780. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.45. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.