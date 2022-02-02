DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the December 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NYSE DV opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $417,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,283.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $54,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DV. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cannonball Research began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

