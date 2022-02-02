Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% during the third quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA stock opened at $353.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $304.52 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.66.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.