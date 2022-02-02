Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $32,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSX opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.95. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

