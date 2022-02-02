Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $993,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Amundi bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,508,000 after buying an additional 1,870,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,650,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

