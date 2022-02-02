Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 686.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

