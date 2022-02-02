Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 361 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,944,000 after buying an additional 38,205 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.86.

BDX stock opened at $253.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $268.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.43 and a 200-day moving average of $249.96.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.