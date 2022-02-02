Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.29.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total value of $406,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $1,203,610. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $356.45 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.