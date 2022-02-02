Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 674 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.