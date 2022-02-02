DoYourTip Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. DoYourTip has a market cap of $173,285.17 and approximately $21,345.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.33 or 0.00302204 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007105 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000980 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.38 or 0.01224983 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

