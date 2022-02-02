Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Up to $18.10

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $18.82. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 903 shares.

DFH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Finders Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $362.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 6.66%. Research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. 18.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

