Duke Royalty’s (DUKE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 53 ($0.71) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

DUKE stock opened at GBX 40.70 ($0.55) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.03 million and a PE ratio of 7.40. Duke Royalty has a 12 month low of GBX 26.35 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 48.03 ($0.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 24.90 and a quick ratio of 24.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.55. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

