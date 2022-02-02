Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 11,730 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 11,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 8,836 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $157,015.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,730.46.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 21,287 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $477,254.54.

On Monday, November 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 24,400 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $548,268.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $351,156.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $724,558.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,620.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,039,308.90.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWAN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

