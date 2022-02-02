e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Update

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. 740,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,079. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.