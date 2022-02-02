e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $372-379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.78 million.

Shares of ELF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. 740,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,079. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.78.

In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $19,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

