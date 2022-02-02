Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Price Down 4%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.77 and last traded at $43.77. Approximately 2,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 219,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $640.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.97%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,755,000 after purchasing an additional 65,584 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $4,989,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

