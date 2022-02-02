Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.02. The stock had a trading volume of 283,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,827. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.96 and its 200 day moving average is $150.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,214 shares of company stock worth $6,631,015 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,457,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

