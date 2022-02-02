Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $161.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

EXP has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.46.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $147.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,214 shares of company stock worth $6,631,015. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after acquiring an additional 873,251 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after acquiring an additional 554,737 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,269,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

