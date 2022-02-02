easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 680 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 680 ($9.14) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.48) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.53) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.18) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.87).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 637.80 ($8.57) on Monday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.72). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 572 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 678.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a PE ratio of -4.01.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.82) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,932.20).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

