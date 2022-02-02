eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. FMR LLC increased its position in eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of eBay by 8.7% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $386,823,000 after purchasing an additional 442,062 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,427. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,048. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.