Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.85

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EGL stock opened at GBX 205.49 ($2.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £207.73 million and a P/E ratio of 4.69. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 209 ($2.81). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 198 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 193.93.

In other Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £1,474.56 ($1,982.47).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

