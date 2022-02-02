Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) Insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent Buys 4,500 Shares

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £9,585 ($12,886.53).

Shares of LON:EWI opened at GBX 235 ($3.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £953.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 209.50 ($2.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 425.12 ($5.72). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 276.89.

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

