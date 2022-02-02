Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Edison International worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 46.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Argus upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.