Edwards Lifesciences Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.76.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $108.37 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.22 and its 200-day moving average is $116.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,011,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,210 shares of company stock valued at $21,244,617. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

