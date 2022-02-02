eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.56

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 1315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

EHTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

The firm has a market cap of $535.19 million, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 233,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 84,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

