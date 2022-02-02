Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,989,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $426,914,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,463,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,582,000 after acquiring an additional 513,789 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,946,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,057,000 after buying an additional 1,210,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. 33,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

