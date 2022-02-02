Electronic Arts Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.88. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($2.58). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EA has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.94 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,428 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Amundi purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

