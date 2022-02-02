Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

Electronic Arts has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

EA opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,428. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.96.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

