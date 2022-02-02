Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.66 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46 EPS.

NASDAQ EA opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.27.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.96.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,428. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

