Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.70

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 55331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.83 million and a P/E ratio of -11.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.05.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

