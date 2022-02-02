Ellyn Shook Sells 1,500 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ellyn Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00.

Accenture stock opened at $353.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.38. The stock has a market cap of $223.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $244.44 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

