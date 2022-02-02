ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.10 ($15.84).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZIL2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

ETR ZIL2 opened at €10.64 ($11.96) on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €10.08 ($11.33) and a 52 week high of €18.18 ($20.43). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The stock has a market cap of $674.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

