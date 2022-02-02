Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. Elys Game Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Elys Game Technology.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $8.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08.

In related news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $79,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 139,953 shares of company stock valued at $477,224. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.