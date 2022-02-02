Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,197 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,290 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Embraer by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,498,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after buying an additional 640,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,696,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Embraer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,050,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after buying an additional 20,421 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ERJ shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.26.

Shares of ERJ opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

