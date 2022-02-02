Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Down 21.6% in January

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 4,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,696,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 40.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,290 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,494,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 159.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 669,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 105.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,304,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 668,911 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ERJ shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.26.

ERJ traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,849,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,127. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

