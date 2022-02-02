Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric updated its Q2 guidance to $1.15 to $1.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.71 to $4.86 EPS.

EMR stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.20. 134,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.52. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $82.06 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.