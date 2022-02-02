Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,834,000 after buying an additional 145,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after buying an additional 11,627,708 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.