Enjin Coin Price Hits $1.69 on Top Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $154.34 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00004563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00042806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00116119 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,696,206 coins. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

