Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. Enservco shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 457,000 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.28.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Enservco had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a negative return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter.
Enservco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)
Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.
