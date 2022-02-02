Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. Enservco shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 457,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Enservco had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a negative return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enservco in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enservco in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enservco by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enservco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

