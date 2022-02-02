Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Entegris stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.53. 7,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

