Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 39,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 104.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $481,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

