Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,884 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $36.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

