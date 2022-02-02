Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,010,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Exelon by 32.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Exelon by 66.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,358,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,496,000 after acquiring an additional 940,374 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Shares of EXC opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

