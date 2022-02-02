Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPMT. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $639.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.95.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

