Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $372,000 Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after buying an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after buying an additional 40,728 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.0% during the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,406,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 126.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

Shares of JD stock opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83. The company has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

