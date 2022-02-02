Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $70.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

